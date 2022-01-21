Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperatures around 20 degrees return Thursday

It's going to be a sunny but cold Friday but get ready, there are some chances for snow over the weekend.
We're waking up to another cold January morning with temperatures in the single digits lakeside and below zero inland. Sunshine should warm us up quickly today as we return to 20 degrees again this afternoon. There will be very little wind today making the wind chill not much of a factor.

Tonight will be the first of 3 chances for snow on the way. Snow showers will arrive after midnight tonight and continue into early tomorrow morning. Only around a half-inch of snow accumulation is expected. The next round of light snow may arrive Saturday night and into Sunday morning, however, this snow is trending south of us. The final round of potential snow is Monday, and this clipper gives us the best chance for decent accumulating snow.

TODAY: Sunny and Cold
High: 22
Wind: sw 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds and Breezy. Snow Showers Late
Low: 17
Wind: sw 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Ch. Morning Snow Showers. Up to 1/2" Total Accumulation. Mostly Cloudy
High: 25

SUNDAY: Ch. Light Snow early. Bec. Mostly Sunny and Cold
High: 18

MONDAY: Cloudy with Snow Likely
High: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold Again
High: 15

