Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperature rollercoaster expected this week

After some ups and downs this past weekend, we're on the rollercoaster again this week!

Lingering cloud cover was seen breaking up on satellite imagery this morning. Sunshine returns today as high-pressure moves in from the West. Highs only climb into the upper 30s - near 40 degrees. Some cloud cover may pop up in the afternoon.

Overnight lows fall back to around 30 degrees. As the high moves Eastward, southerly winds will bring in warmer air Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs jump into the upper 40s and then the upper 50s by Wednesday. Storm Team 4 is monitoring a frontal boundary that drops in from the NW late Wednesday into Thursday. This will be the focus of our next chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Stronger storms are possible farther southeast of Wisconsin. Highs may jump into the lower 60s on Thursday before dropping into the weekend.

After a brief dip into the 40s, the 50s/60s may return early next week.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

Wind: N 5-10

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 29

Wind: E 5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 58

THURSDAY: Chance Rain

High: 60

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40

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