Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine in store for Black Friday

Sunshine is back after a wet Thanksgiving - perfect for shopping or resting after a big meal. High-pressure moves over the central Plains today & tomorrow. Highs will reach the upper 40s today and climb into the 50s tomorrow.

Clouds roll in Saturday evening ahead of our next weather-maker. Scattered showers overspread SE Wisconsin early Sunday and continue throughout the day. The heaviest rainfall will remain South of the region. Some snow may try to sneak in with the rain with cooler morning temperatures. This is more likely farther West of Milwaukee initially. Highs will only top out in the lower 40s.

Rain ends late Sunday as clouds begin to break up. Sunshine is back along with a cooler start to next week. 40s on Monday will rise to nearly 50° on Tuesday. Another area of low-pressure will move through the Great Lakes during this timeframe. Scattered shower chances increase late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Temperatures will likely fall throughout Wednesday. December looks like it may start off a bit cooler than average!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 48°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 36°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 54°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Chance Showers; Wintry Mix Possible

High: 43°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 44°

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Showers

High: 49°