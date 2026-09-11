Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Sunshine Friday, warmer and more humid weekend ahead

More sunshine is on the way to cap off the work week. Highs climb back into the mid/upper 70s with a slight southeast wind. As high-pressure moves eastward, southerly winds will bring in more warmth and humidity in the days ahead.

Highs jump back into the lower 80s on Saturday. There is an outside chance for a shower on Saturday afternoon as a weak frontal boundary passes by. Most models keep the day rain-free.

The next best chance of rain arrives late Sunday into Monday as southern Wisconsin remains at the northern end of a warm & humid air mass.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Models diverge on the position of a high-pressure system late next week. If it trends a bit more south, we can expect drier weather. But, if it heads north, warmer amd humid air will persist — leading to more rain chances.

Stay with Storm Team 4 for updates!



FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds

Low: 63

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid

High: 82

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy; Chance PM Showers

High: 74

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 74

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 74

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