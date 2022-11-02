Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine and temperatures near 70 Wednesday

Another sunny and warm day Wednesday with highs near 70°. I've kept us slightly cooler along the lake with winds out of the south-southeast, instead of the southwest like Tuesday, pulling in the cooler air over Lake Michigan, which is currently at 53°. However, many communities inland will climb into the low 70s for the afternoon. Winds will shift back to the south-southwest Thursday and increase in speed, with gusts near 25 mph expected. Clouds will increase Thursday, but highs will still be back into the low 70s.

Rain returns Friday and will continue through Saturday night with a few thunderstorms too. Temperatures remain mild and in the low to mid 60s with gusty winds near 35 mph Saturday. Sunny skies return next week, but temperatures fall back to near-normal and into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 68

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Few clouds

Low: 45

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

High: 71

Wind: S 10-15 G25 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Scattered afternoon showers. Breezy

High: 69

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and poss. t-storms. Windy

High: 64

Wind: S 15-25 G35 mph

SUNDAY: Becoming sunny

High: 62