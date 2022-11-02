Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine and temperatures near 70 Wednesday

Many communities inland will climb into the low 70s for the afternoon.
Another sunny and warm day Wednesday with highs near 70°. I've kept us slightly cooler along the lake with winds out of the south-southeast, instead of the southwest like Tuesday, pulling in the cooler air over Lake Michigan, which is currently at 53°. However, many communities inland will climb into the low 70s for afternoon. Winds will shift back to the south-southwest Thursday and increase in speed, with gusts near 25 mph expected. Clouds will increase Thursday, but highs will still be back into the low 70s.
and last updated 2022-11-02 06:12:44-04

Rain returns Friday and will continue through Saturday night with a few thunderstorms too. Temperatures remain mild and in the low to mid 60s with gusty winds near 35 mph Saturday. Sunny skies return next week, but temperatures fall back to near-normal and into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny
High: 68
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Few clouds
Low: 45
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy
High: 71
Wind: S 10-15 G25 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Scattered afternoon showers. Breezy
High: 69
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and poss. t-storms. Windy
High: 64
Wind: S 15-25 G35 mph

SUNDAY: Becoming sunny
High: 62

