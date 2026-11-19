After hitting 60-degrees yesterday in Milwaukee, more warmth is expected today. Southerly winds will gust upwards of 20-25 mph under a mostly sunny sky. A few clouds were around this morning, but plenty of Sun is expected this afternoon.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid-40s. Some patchy fog may develop as the low temperatures approach the dew point.

Sunshine is back again for Friday and Saturday as highs top out in the lower 60s.

Storm Team 4 continues to monitor a cold front which will swing through the region early Sunday. Scattered showers are expected ahead of and along the frontal boundary — mainly during the morning. Temperatures will top out in the 50s and then cool throughout the day - behind the front.

Sunshine returns next week, but it'll be far cooler. Highs will only top out in the lower 40s - several degrees below normal.



THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Mild

High: 63

Wind: SW 10-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog; Mostly Clear

Low: 45

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 62

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 64

Wind: S10-15 G25 mph

SUNDAY: AM Showers Likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 54

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42

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