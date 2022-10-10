Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny start to the workweek

A sunny start to the workweek with high temperatures in mid to upper 60s; Monday is going to be a beautiful day. Winds pick up Tuesday, bumping temperatures into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon. Skies start sunny, before clouds increase late ahead of showers and few thunderstorms in the evening and overnight.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms increase Wednesday along a cold front, a few storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees Wednesday morning, before dropping with the front into the low 50s behind the front. A few showers linger Thursday, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s. It will be breezy both days with winds southwest to west 15-25 mph.

A hard freeze is possible again Friday morning with light winds, clear skies, and cold air in place. Morning lows will be in the mid-30s by the lake and upper 20s to low 30s inland. Another chance for showers comes this weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 52 Lakefront....45 inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers late. Breezy

High: 74

Wind: S 10-15 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy

High: 68

Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph

THURSDAY: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 56

Wind: W 15-25 mph

FRIDAY: AM Frost. Mostly sunny

High: 54

Wind: W 5-15 mph