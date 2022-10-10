Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny start to the workweek

A sunny start to the workweek with high temperatures in mid to upper 60s; Monday is going to be a beautiful day. Winds pick up Tuesday, bumping temperatures into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon. Skies start sunny, before clouds increase late ahead of showers and few thunderstorms in the evening and overnight.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms increase Wednesday along a cold front, a few storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees Wednesday morning, before dropping with the front into the low 50s behind the front. A few showers linger Thursday, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s. It will be breezy both days with winds southwest to west 15-25 mph.
A hard freeze is possible again Friday morning with light winds, clear skies, and cold air in place. Morning lows will be in the mid-30s by the lake and upper 20s to low 30s inland. Another chance for showers comes this weekend.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 64
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 52 Lakefront....45 inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers late. Breezy
High: 74
Wind: S 10-15 G25 mph
WEDNESDAY: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy
High: 68
Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph
THURSDAY: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy. Breezy
High: 56
Wind: W 15-25 mph
FRIDAY: AM Frost. Mostly sunny
High: 54
Wind: W 5-15 mph