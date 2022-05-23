Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Sunny morning with highs in the 60s today

We'll see a decent amount of sunshine before clouds roll in late in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 50s lakeside to the middle 60s inland.
and last updated 2022-05-23 06:30:10-04

Cool and quiet weather from over the weekend continues today. We'll see a decent amount of sunshine before clouds roll in late in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 50s lakeside to the middle 60s inland. Lows temperatures tonight fall into the 40s. Tuesday's forecast remains cool and quiet.

The next round of rain arrives Wednesday and into Thursday. This next system looks like it could be a good soaker for much for much of the state. Temperatures slowly warm into Memorial Day weekend and much of the weekend is looking dry for any outdoor plans you may have.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy and Cool
High: 58 Lake 65 Inland
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 48
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 60 Lake 67 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely
High: 64

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely
High: 68

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 65

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.