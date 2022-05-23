Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Sunny morning with highs in the 60s today

Cool and quiet weather from over the weekend continues today. We'll see a decent amount of sunshine before clouds roll in late in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 50s lakeside to the middle 60s inland. Lows temperatures tonight fall into the 40s. Tuesday's forecast remains cool and quiet.
The next round of rain arrives Wednesday and into Thursday. This next system looks like it could be a good soaker for much for much of the state. Temperatures slowly warm into Memorial Day weekend and much of the weekend is looking dry for any outdoor plans you may have.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy and Cool
High: 58 Lake 65 Inland
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 48
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 60 Lake 67 Inland
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely
High: 64
THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely
High: 68
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 65