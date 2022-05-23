Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Sunny morning with highs in the 60s today

Cool and quiet weather from over the weekend continues today. We'll see a decent amount of sunshine before clouds roll in late in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 50s lakeside to the middle 60s inland. Lows temperatures tonight fall into the 40s. Tuesday's forecast remains cool and quiet.

The next round of rain arrives Wednesday and into Thursday. This next system looks like it could be a good soaker for much for much of the state. Temperatures slowly warm into Memorial Day weekend and much of the weekend is looking dry for any outdoor plans you may have.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy and Cool

High: 58 Lake 65 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 48

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 60 Lake 67 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely

High: 64

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely

High: 68

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 65