Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, breezy, and mild Friday

High pressure continues to dominate the overall weather pattern across the Midwest. A clear sky and light southerly wind have allowed temperatures to fall into the mid 40s at the lakefront. Farther inland, temperatures have tumbled into the mid-30s. Another day of pleasant sunshine is expected with highs reaching into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

As high pressure moves eastward, competing low-pressure systems in Minnesota will make for an active wind field across Wisconsin. SW winds could gust up to 25mph today and tomorrow. Highs will continue warming into the 70s this weekend. Lower 80s are possible farther inland and closer to the state line.

The warming trend will halt next week as a cold front swings in from the NW on Wednesday. A few showers may roll into Wisconsin on Tuesday and along the cold front on Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Sunny, Breezy, and MildHigh: 68

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly clear

Low: 47 Lake 41 Inland

Wind: SW 10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny, Breezy, and Warm

High: 70

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Warm

High: 75

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 74

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 70

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.