Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and warm day Monday

You can expect nonstop sunshine and high temperatures near 70 degrees this afternoon.
2021-10-18

We had fantastic weather on Sunday and we keep it going today. You can expect nonstop sunshine and high temperatures near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Skies remain clear overnight with lows around 50 in Milwaukee and 40s inland. More sunshine is on the way tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s.

Soak this up while we can. These days are numbered.

Our next round of rain moves in late Wednesday and continues through Thursday morning. Cooler air spills in for the rest of the week. High temperatures by the weekend may only reach the upper 40s along with potentially frosty nights.

TODAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 70
Wind: W to S 5 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies
Low: 50
Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late
High: 71

THURSDAY: Showers Early. Mostly Cloudy and Cooler
High: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool
High: 50

