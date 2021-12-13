Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Sunny and relatively warm on Monday

The warming trend continues Monday with sunny skies and highs near 50°. Winds will also be lighter than Sunday and out of the west 5-15 mph, taking the extra bite out of the air. A few more clouds roll in Tuesday, but high temperatures will remain near 50°.

The "heat" peaks Wednesday with highs near 60°, which could break record high temps for the day. Unfortunately, it won't be 60° and sunny, rather we'll have light showers across the area and cloudy skies. Winds will also become gusty in the afternoon and be south 10-20 with gusts 30 mph. A cold front will bring rain and colder air Wednesday night. Temperatures will fall throughout the night and into the day Thursday, eventually down to the mid 30s by the late afternoon. Windy conditions will continue with winds out of the west 15-25 mph and gusts 35 mph.

Colder temperatures move in for the rest of the week and into the weekend, but we'll be dry.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 51

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 34

Wind: E 5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny

High: 50

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Light rain showers. Breezy

High: 61

Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Falling temps. Windy

High: 48 in the early morning...35 in the afternoon

Wind: W 15-25 G35 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 38

