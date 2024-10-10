Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and mild temperatures

Expect sunshine and upper 60s to low 70s again today. With winds out of the southeast, it will be the classic cooler by the lake and warmer inland afternoon. We'll see mostly clear skies tonight. Looking to the north, there will be the chance to see the Northern Lights across Wisconsin.

We'll see one summer-like day on Friday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will become a bit breezy out of the southwest. A wave of energy passes across the state this weekend. While the best rain chances will be across central and northern Wisconsin, our area will still see a chance. A few showers will be possible Saturday night into Sunday.

Cool and breezy air will move in Sunday into Monday with highs falling into the mid-50s by Monday. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s with the chance for frost if winds calm down during the overnight hours.

THURSDAY: Sunny and MildHigh: 68 lake, 73 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear (Ch. Northern Lights)

Low: 53

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warm

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Rain Chance At Night

High: 62

SUNDAY: Ch. Showers, Cool, Breezy

High: 58

MONDAY: Ch. Showers, Cool, Breezy

High: 55

