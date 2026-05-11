Patchy frost has once again spread across southern Wisconsin overnight. A Frost Advisory remains in effect for much of the area until 8A.

Sunshine sticks around today with highs in the lower 50s at the lakefront. Highs may jump into the lower 60s farther inland.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and cooler

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and cooler

A warm front lifts in from the South overnight - sparking scattered showers throughout Tuesday morning. Highs jump into the lower 70s.

There is a conditional risk for storms during the afternoon & early evening. If clouds can clear out, storm chances go up as a cold front moves by late in the day. The strongest storms could contain gusty winds and hail. However, if clouds are stubborn to clear or rain sticks around longer, storm chances will diminish.

Cooler weather is expected Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the lower 60s. Rounds of showers are expected into the weekend as highs top out in the lower - mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52 Lake 61 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 40

Wind: E 5 mph

TUESDAY: Rain Likely

High: 73

Wind: S 10-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 61

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Chance Showers

High: 71

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