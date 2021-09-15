Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and beautiful Wednesday

Today should be a near-perfect day. You can expect sunshine, low humidity, a light breeze, and high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.
High pressure holds strong tonight and into tomorrow. Skies remain mainly clear tonight and more sunshine is on the way tomorrow. Highs tomorrow should bump up to the middle to upper 70s.

High pressure breaks down on Friday as a warm front sweeps through the area, followed by cold front Friday night.

This frontal system brings a chance for thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. The heat is backing off a bit for the weekend. Forecast high temperatures are still in the 80s for Saturday and maybe 90 on Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 75
Wind: NW to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 60 Lake 50 Inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms Late
High: 86

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 84

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot
High: 90

