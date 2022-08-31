Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and 80s Wednesday

It's another nice and quiet morning for students heading to school. Sunshine will be in full force again today and temperatures climb well into the 80s by this afternoon. Clear skies continue tonight with lows around 60 degrees.

We end the work week with more sunshine and temperatures will heat up. By Friday, we may reach 90 degrees! A cold front may bring a few storms to the area late Friday night and into Saturday. The rest of the long Labor Day weekend should be very nice.

TODAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 85

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies

Low: 64

Wind: WNW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm.

High: 85

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms At night

High: 90

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms

High: 81

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77