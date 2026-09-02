Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Summerlike heat continues with hit-and-miss rain chances into Friday

A complex of thunderstorms has entered Wisconsin from the West overnight. Much of this activity has stayed largely out of the TMJ4 viewing area save for a few storms near Fond du Lac. This complex will track across central Wisconsin through daybreak. A few cells may develop on the South end of the complex — clipping our northern communities. An outflow boundary (cooler air that has rushed out from the storms) will stall out over the region. This will be the focus of shower/storm development today.

Highs are expected to climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s today. With more high dew points (near & above-70°), heat index values could range between 95-100°F. Any pop-up showers/storms would tamper with that projection - lowering the temperature, but it'd still feel humid!

Warm & humid conditions persist into Thursday and Friday. Chances for showers/storms will continue both days. A Thursday morning round of storms is highly conditional. The ingredients for heavy downpours, lightning & thunder will be present, but something will need to kick storms off. We'll be monitoring closely.

Additional showers/storms may fire up along a frontal boundary tomorrow afternoon. Additional chances of rain continue from Thursday night into Friday. Highs will remain in lower - mid 80s. Labor Day weekend will not be a washout, though some storms may roll by early Saturday. Long range guidance suggests the unsettled pattern continues into early next week.



WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Muggy; Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 89 Heat Index: 95-100

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms

Low: 72

Wind: NE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid; Chance Showers/Storms

High: 84

Wind: NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Ch. T-Storms Early; Partly Cloudy and Humid

High: 83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Still Humid; Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 80

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Storm; Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 80

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