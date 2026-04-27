Southeast Wisconsin weather: Strong Storms possible Monday Evening

After a cool & quiet weekend, the weather pattern turns more active at the start of the work week. Scattered showers and a few storms overspread southern Wisconsin late this morning and into the afternoon. A few downpours are possible with this activity. Severe weather is not expected.

Storm Team 4 is closely monitoring an advancing cold front which will move by later this evening. If early showers/storms can clear quick enough, added instability would contribute to a Slight (Level 2) risk of severe weather.

A few stronger storms cannot be ruled out along the cold front. The strongest storms will be capable of damaging winds and an isolated tornado. However, if rain lingers into the mid-afternoon, the severe threat will be lower.

Rain chances end by midnight. High pressure will keep the weather pattern calmer & cooler for the week ahead. Temperatures will hover near & below-average through next weekend. Patchy frost is possible Thursday - Saturday mornings.

WATCH: Will we be seeing severe storms this evening?

Strong Storms possible Monday Evening

Check The Interactive Radar



HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

MONDAY: Rain/Storms Likely; PM Severe Storms Possible

High: 60

Wind: SE 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms Ending; Cloudy

Low: 49

Wind: S/W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 62

Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 55

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

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