Southeast Wisconsin weather: Stray showers linger before sunshine returns

Stray showers have developed over SE Wisconsin overnight. Rain coverage is expected to diminish during the late morning. A few showers may linger into the afternoon — especially along a lake breeze. Highs will only climb into the upper 40s - near 50 at the lakefront. Farther inland, highs will climb into the 50s.

A stray shower or two is possible on Thursday as highs remain below-normal. Sunshine returns for the weekend and then warm up into early next week. The 60s return for the beginning of May!

WEDNESDAY: Spotty Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 50 Lake 56 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 37

Wind: N 5 mph

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Spotty Sprinkles; Mostly Cloudy

High: 50

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool

High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 61

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