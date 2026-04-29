Southeast Wisconsin weather: Stray showers linger before sunshine returns

Stray showers have developed over SE Wisconsin overnight. Rain coverage is expected to diminish during the late morning. A few showers may linger into the afternoon — especially along a lake breeze. Highs will only climb into the upper 40s - near 50 at the lakefront. Farther inland, highs will climb into the 50s.
A stray shower or two is possible on Thursday as highs remain below-normal. Sunshine returns for the weekend and then warm up into early next week. The 60s return for the beginning of May!
WEDNESDAY: Spotty Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 50 Lake 56 Inland
Wind: N 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 37
Wind: N 5 mph
THURSDAY: Slight Chance Spotty Sprinkles; Mostly Cloudy
High: 50
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool
High: 48
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 52
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 61
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