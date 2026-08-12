Southeast Wisconsin weather: Storms clip the state line

Southern Wisconsin dodged major severe weather yesterday. The Storm Prediction Center confirmed a more than 300-mile-track derecho that brought winds of more than 100 mph to parts of the Chicago area. The heat, humidity and stalled frontal boundary will again focus additional chances for showers and storms south of Milwaukee. There is an opportunity for some showers and storms to clip parts of the state line. Much like yesterday, the bulk of the stormy and severe weather is expected to stay in Illinois. Highs will climb into the lower 80s.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s. Once again, some patchy fog may develop first thing Thursday.

The latest computer guidance suggests that another complex of storms may form on the central Plains early Thursday and track toward Wisconsin and Illinois. Although in a weakening state, a few showers are possible Thursday afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

High pressure will bring back sunshine on Friday. Additional rounds of showers and storms are possible late Saturday and into Sunday. Drier weather is expected at the start of next week.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

WEDNESDAY: AM Patchy Fog; Chance Storms at the State Line; Partly Sunny

High: 80

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: E 5 mph

THURSDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

Wind: E 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

SATURDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.