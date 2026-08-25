Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Storm chances return tonight, isolated severe risk remains Wednesday

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is ringing in pumpkin spice season at Sippie Hippie Coffee in Slinger! It feels like Fall this morning, but storms are just around the corner.

High-pressure has led to a mainly clear sky and light winds overnight. Now that it is moving eastward, southerly winds bring in warmer air in the days ahead. A warm front will help bolster temperatures back into the lower 80s.

Southerly winds make pick up over the open waters of Lake Michigan. A Beach Hazards Statement has been posted for Sheboygan County. Please use extreme caution near the lake if you're headed out today!

A few scattered showers and storms are expected to fire up across Wisconsin late this evening & overnight. A few early Wednesday morning thundershowers are possible. Attention then turns to a cold front which is expected to roll through the region at some point late Wednesday morning or early afternoon. Timing of frontal passage will be critical for storm and severe weather chances. If the front moves by early enough, storm chances go down for the afternoon. Severe weather chances would also be minimal. However, if the front moves by later towards the afternoon, isolated hail and gusty winds are possible in the strongest storms.

As of Tuesday morning, a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather has shifted farther East for Wednesday — with just a sliver of SE Wisconsin now included. Highs will remain in the lower 80s.

Drier and calmer weather is expected Thursday & Friday. Additional showers/storms are possible over the weekend.



TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; More Humid

High: 78

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 65

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy & Warm

High: 83

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 77

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Showers/Storm

High: 78

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