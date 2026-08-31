Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Storm chances linger while temperatures push into the 90s

Late evening showers and storms came to a close, but another round of rain has popped up this morning. Severe weather is not expected, but downpours, lighting and thunder may impact the early morning commute. Additional showers and storms are expected in the evening as well. This hit-and-miss activity is back Tuesday and Wednesday as hot/humid conditions persist.

Even though September is just a day away, an unusual blast of heat & humidity is expected. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s into the lower 90s today. With dew points climbing into the upper 60s/lower 70s, heat index values may top off in the mid-90s - near 100 on Tuesday. Thunderstorm chances will hinge on activity moving in from the Plains as well as any outflow boundaries that could spark new storms. There is a good deal of warm air aloft which means an atmospheric "cap" is in place. If storms are able to break through the cap, an isolated severe storm is possible. However, if the cap proves to be strong, storms may not initiate which would allow highs to climb higher.

Slightly cooler and calmer weather is expected by the weekend. Stay with Storm Team 4 for updates on storm timing and tracking!



MONDAY : Hot and Muggy

High: 88

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 73

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Chance Storms; Warm & Humid

High: 88

Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Warm and Humid

High: 85

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 81

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 80

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