Southeast Wisconsin weather: Still windy, sunny, and colder Thursday

Winds howled through the night, gusting over 60 mph! It is still extremely windy this morning, but I think the strongest winds are behind us. The wind subsides very slowly today and into tonight. We still could see gusts up to 50 mph today. It's also considerably colder than yesterday's record-shattering warm day. Temperatures will be in the 30s through the day with wind chills in the teens and 20s.
More typical December weather takes shape for the rest of the week. There is a slight chance for light snow Saturday morning. Besides that, our weather looks pretty quiet the next several days.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy and Colder
High: 40
Wind: W 25-35 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Breezy and Chilly
Low: 26
Wind: W 10-20 mph
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 35
SATURDAY: Slight Ch. Light Snow Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy
High: 34
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 32
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 41