Southeast Wisconsin weather: Still windy, sunny, and colder Thursday

Winds howled through the night, gusting over 60 mph! It is still extremely windy this morning, but I think the strongest winds are behind us. The wind subsides very slowly today and into tonight. We still could see gusts up to 50 mph today. It's also considerably colder than yesterday's record-shattering warm day. Temperatures will be in the 30s through the day with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

More typical December weather takes shape for the rest of the week. There is a slight chance for light snow Saturday morning. Besides that, our weather looks pretty quiet the next several days.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy and Colder

High: 40

Wind: W 25-35 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Breezy and Chilly

Low: 26

Wind: W 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 35

SATURDAY: Slight Ch. Light Snow Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 32

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 41

