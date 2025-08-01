Air quality has begun to improve across portions of eastern Wisconsin. Northeast winds have helped mix out higher concentrations of wildfire smoke. However, air quality could reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (orange) category at times today. An air quality alert remains in effect until noon today.

Overnight lows dropped into the 50s and 60s, with some upper 40s across the Wisconsin River valley northwest of Madison.

A look at your weekend forecast:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Still smoky, pleasant weekend weather

High pressure will keep sunshine overhead over the next few days. Highs will slowly increase from the lower and mid-70s to the upper 70s over the weekend.

As southerly winds take hold early next week, the threat of wildfire smoke will disappear. Those winds will also bring more warmth and humidity. Highs jump back into the 80s next week. This is also when the next best chances for rain arrive.

FRIDAY: Still Smoky; Mostly Sunny

High: 74

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool

Low: 60

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.