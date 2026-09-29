Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Steady rain moves in tonight, continues through Thursday

Storm Team 4 is monitoring rounds of steady to heavy rain through the middle of the week. Much of SE Wisconsin could pick up 1-3” of rainfall over 48-72 hours. Cloud cover has begun moving into the Midwest ahead of this next weather maker. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s today. Scattered showers will move over Wisconsin late tonight (generally after 10P).

Rounds of rain will continue overnight and into Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected. Periods of steady rain are expected throughout the day. Additional showers will move through the region late Wednesday and into Thursday. Heavy pockets of rain could drive totals above 1”. Locally higher amounts are possible and there is an outside chance for some flooding.

Rain will drop Southward Thursday night. Sunshine breaks back out on Friday and through much of the weekend. There is an outside chance for a few showers Saturday night. Highs will drop into the 60s over the weekend. The cooler and drier weather will make for great Fall color viewing — especially up North!



TUESDAY: Morning Sunshine; Increasing Clouds

High: 71

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: S 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rounds of Steady to Heavy Rain; Up to 1" Rainfall

High: 68

THURSDAY: Rain Likely; Up to 1" Additional Rain Possible

High: 68

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 61

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