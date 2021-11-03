Southeast Wisconsin weather: Starting sunny Wednesday, then turning partly cloudy

Yesterday morning was the first time we officially dipped to freezing in Milwaukee and we'll do it again this morning.

You're likely waking up to some frost. Skies start sunny again today, but clouds increase this afternoon.

High temperatures will only be in the 40s. Under partly cloudy skies, low temperatures tonight fall to around 30 in Milwaukee and 20s inland.

We do have a warming trend starting tomorrow. We should reach the upper 40s tomorrow afternoon, followed by 50s on Friday and maybe 60 this weekend!

We added a slight chance for showers to Saturday's forecast, but the weekend should be mainly dry.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy

High: 45

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Frost

Low: 30 Lake 24 Inland

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 54

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Mild. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 62

