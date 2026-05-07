Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is in the community supporting the WKLH Miracle Marathon for Children's Wisconsin. The two day, 36-hour radio telethon is one of the largest community fundraisers for Children's Wisconsin and has raised more than $31 million since it began!

Overnight lows dropped into the 30s thanks to a clearing sky and light winds. A Frost Advisory remains in effect until 8A. Although Thursday kicks off with sunshine, cloud cover builds back in this afternoon as a passing wave of showers darts through the Upper Midwest. A few spotty sprinkles are possible, but most will stay dry. Highs climb into the mid/upper 50s before a lake breeze kicks in.

WATCH: supporting WKLH Miracle Marathon for Children's Wisconsin and your Storm Team 4Cast

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spotty showers and more frost

Once the Sun goes down, clouds will clear out and allow more frost to develop tonight. This is more likely inland where lows tumble into the mid-30s. Areas near Lake Michigan may hover near-40 degrees.

Another day of sunshine & clouds is on tap for Friday. Again, scattered showers may pop up in the afternoon. Coverage remains scattered and many may miss out.

Warmer weather surges in for Saturday as highs jump into the lower 70s. A cold front drops in during the late afternoon & evening. This will spark a round of scattered showers. An isolated rumble of thunder can't be ruled out.

Sunshine returns for Mother's Day and Monday. Highs will fall from the 60s to the mid-50s. Another round of rain is expected Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Becoming Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 57

Wind: W to S 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear; Inland Frost Possible

Low: 40 Lake 36 Inland

Wind: SE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with Slight Ch. Showers

High: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; PM Chance Showers

High: 70

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.