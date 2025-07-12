Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spotty Saturday Showers/Storms; Wildfire smoke arrives tonight

Southeast Wisconsin is seeing the last of the rain exit early Saturday morning, making way for a mix of sunshine and clouds ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will climb into the lower and mid 80s today.

As the front approaches this afternoon, spotty showers and thunderstorms may develop over the area. While widespread severe weather is not expected, isolated pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

Rain chances will end at 10 p.m. once the front clears Wisconsin. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

Canadian wildfire smoke is moving in behind the cold front, prompting an Air Quality Alert for all of Wisconsin and Minnesota. Air quality could reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) category in Southeast Wisconsin, while Unhealthy or Very Unhealthy air quality is forecast for northern Wisconsin.

The smoky haze will continue into Monday. Looking ahead to next week, more warmth and humidity are expected with rain chances increasing Tuesday into Wednesday.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SATURDAY: Early Showers; Warm & Humid; PM Hit & Miss Showers/Storms

High: 82

Wind: W 10mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 64

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 82

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm

High: 86

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid; Slight Chance PM Storms

High: 86

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 82

