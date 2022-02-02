Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Some snow Wednesday, cloudy and cold

Milwaukee could see up to an inch of snow Wednesday, with areas to the south possibly getting up to 2 inches.
and last updated 2022-02-02 06:28:31-05

We're taking a glancing blow from a big winter storm centered to our south.

Light Snow will continue to fall south of Milwaukee this morning. And occasional light snow is possible here in the city of Milwaukee. Snow accumulations should be less than 1" inch in Milwaukee with as much as 2 inches possible in Kenosha. It's also going to be much colder today with daytime highs around 20 degrees and a wind chill in the single digits.

Lake effect snow showers are possible tonight and into tomorrow. Another inch or so of snow is possible lakeside. Temperatures will remain chilly right into the weekend. Those still waiting on that first big snowstorms will likely keep waiting for a while.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy and Colder. Ch. Light Snow South Early. 1-2" Possible South. Up to 1" MKE
High: 22
Wind: N 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Lake Snow Showers
Low: 14
Wind: N 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cold. Ch. Lake Snow Showers. Up to 1" Possible Lakeside
High: 20

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Snow Showers
High: 20

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 28

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Snow Showers
High: 30

