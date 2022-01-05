Southeast Wisconsin weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Wednesday

*A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday from 12 a.m.-6 p.m. Snowfall 1-5" and wind gusts of 45 mph will lead to reduced visibility and dangerous driving conditions​​*

A cold front is sweeping the area this morning. The winds are picking up and the temperature is falling.

Snow shower activity will pick up this morning, especially north of Milwaukee. There will be considerable blowing and drifting of snow in the countryside with west winds gusting up to 40 mph.

Snow actually falling from the sky will add up to only 1 to 3 inches north of Milwaukee, around an inch in Milwaukee, and less than an inch south.

The temperature falls into the teens today with wind chills dipping to around zero.

Windy and colder conditions continue tonight as the wind chill falls to around -10 tomorrow morning.

A few snow showers remain possible tonight and into tomorrow morning, but very little additional accumulation is expected. We see more sunshine on Friday but stay cold.

TODAY: Snow Showers & Blowing Snow. Windy and Colder. 1-3" Snow North and Less Than 1" South

High: 20, WC: 0

Wind: W 20-30 G40 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Windy. Chance Snow Showers & Blowing Snow

Low: 12, WC: 0 to -10

Wind: W 15-25 G35 MPH

THURSDAY: Cloudy, Breezy, and Very Cold. Ch. Snow Showers

High: 18, WC: -10 to 0

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny But Very Cold

High: 17

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. Ch. Wintry Mix/Freezing Drizzle Late

High: 33

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Cold

High: 22, Falling Through Day

