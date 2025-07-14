An air quality alert remains in effect until noon for all of Wisconsin. Canadian wildfire smoke will make skies hazy and lower air quality into the unhealthy for sensitive groups (orange) range.

Wildfire smoke remains over Wisconsin this morning, leading to a vibrant sunrise and milky sky. Smoke will filter out later this afternoon, and air quality is expected to improve.

Watch: When the air quality is expected to improve

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Smoke filters out, watching for mid-week rain

Sunshine is back overhead today as highs climb into the mid- to upper 80s. High pressure pushes east tomorrow, and the dry stretch is expected to continue.

On Wednesday, a frontal system approaches from the northwest, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will continue overnight into Thursday. Highs fall from the 80s on Wednesday into the 70s on Thursday. High pressure moves in for the latter half of the week, leading to sunshine and cooler conditions.

Rain chances pick up over next weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hazy, Warm

High: 86

Wind: SW/S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 68

Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 87

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 84

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 77

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

