While we have a few chances of rain this weekend, the heaviest will stay south. Today we'll see on/off very light showers with most of the day staying dry for the entire region. The best chance of rain in general will be for areas south of Milwaukee. Tonight, a few storms could pop-up, but any storms that occur will be very brief and non-severe.

By the late morning Sunday, we're looking dry, but Sunday will be the warmest day going forward with highs in the middle 80s along with humid conditions.

Looking at next week, Monday will be sunny with rain returning late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures for the most part will be consistent, with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s and more humid air.

WATCH: While we have a few chances of rain this weekend, the heaviest will stay south

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Small rain chances this weekend

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Ch. of Light Showers; Humid

High: 78

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Of Storms

Low: 70

Wind: E 5 mph

SUNDAY: Slight Ch. T-Storms Early; Partly Cloudy, Warm, & Humid

High: 85

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

Wind: SE 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 81

WEDNESDAY: Chance of Storms

High: 75

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