Southeast Wisconsin weather: Slushy and rainy Friday morning

Most of us picked up around an inch of snow overnight and we're left with some slush this morning. Temperatures are now well above freezing and the snow will continue to melt through the day. Some drizzle or light rain showers are also possible this morning. The rain showers will then transition back to snow showers as colder air starts settling in later this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures really take a dive this evening and we have a cold weekend ahead. Lows tonight likely fall into the single digits with wind chills dipping below zero. Even with mostly sunny skies, high temperatures only reach the teens on Saturday. We stay cold on Sunday along with a few flurries or light snow showers possible.

TODAY: Scattered Rain to Snow Showers and Windy

High: 42

Wind: SW to NW 20 mph

TONIGHT: Ch. Snow Showers Early. Windy and Colder

Low: 10. Wind Chill: 0 to -10

Wind: NNW 15-25 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Cold

High: 17

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy and Cold. Ch. Snow Showers

High: 18

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 34