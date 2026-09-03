Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Slight risk for severe storms tonight after more heat and humidity today

Outside of an overnight pop-up storm in Milwaukee County, it's been quiet, muggy & warm! Lows have only fallen back into the 70s. Patchy fog and mist is around, but will clear around daybreak. A cluster of showers/storms has developed over Iowa near a low-level jet. This activity is expected to move into central Wisconsin and could impact areas North of Milwaukee late this morning and into the afternoon. Severe weather chances with this round of rain remain low. Highs top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values could once again top between 95-100°F - especially near the State Line.

Attention turns to tonight as scattered showers/storms develop over the upper Midwest. This move towards Eastern Wisconsin and could produce damaging winds and heavy downpours. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of SE Wisconsin under a Slight (Level 2) risk of severe weather. Showers/storms may linger into early Friday morning. While the environment remains highly charged for storm development, any prior activity could disrupt the environment and alter the forecast.

There is a slight chance for an overnight cluster of storms Friday into Saturday. Please stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the very latest.

Warm & humid weather continues into the holiday weekend.



THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Muggy & Warm; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 87

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Some could be Strong to Severe

Low: 71

Wind: SE/NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Chance AM Showers/Storm; Hot and humid.

High: 84

Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78

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