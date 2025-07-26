Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered Storms Today, Very Warm Sunday

We have a frontal boundary hovering just south of the area today. We are still close enough to see some scattered showers or a few thunderstorms. Because it is so muggy, if you would happen to be under one of these, it could bring a locally heavy downpour, but that main threat looks to be mainly south of the Wisconsin-Illinois border. Highs today will be in the low 80s.

Any lingering shower will end early this evening, then we'll clear out the skies. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s.

It is going to be a very warm Sunday with lots of sun and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in spots. If you want a little relief from the heat, head to the lakefront, as it should stay just a little cooler there.

Sunday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s.

We have another hot and humid day on Monday with highs in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of a t'storm in the afternoon.

We bring more chances of showers or storms Tuesday and Wednesday with a cool front finally giving us relief from the heat from Wednesday into next weekend.



TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers and Storms

High: 82

Wind: S 5 mph

TONIGHT: Any isolated shower ends early, then mostly clear

and muggy.

Low: 68.

Wind: Light W.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid.

High: 88, though cooler right along the lakefront.

Wind: SE 5-10.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid.

High: 93

Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or t'storm.

High: 85.

WEDS: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or t'storm.

High: 78.

