Southeast Wisconsin weather: Saturday sunshine; Possible scattered showers on Father's Day

Sunshine is expected across southeast Wisconsin today with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and 70s. It's the pick of the weekend!

While rain will stay across northern Wisconsin today, Storm Team 4 is watching for rain to develop out West tomorrow. These showers/storms could move toward SE Wisconsin by late Sunday morning and early afternoon.

Any showers that reach southeast Wisconsin would be hit and miss, so Father's Day outdoor plans can still move ahead! Just be prepared for possible brief showers or a storm.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s area-wide tomorrow despite increased cloud cover.

Better chances of rain will arrive next week as heat and humidity move into the region. Scattered showers and storms are likely late Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures jumping to the upper 70s and lower 80s during this period.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 68 Lake 75 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 56

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms

High: 73 Lake 76 Inland

MONDAY: Chance PM Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 77 Lake 83 Inland

TUESDAY: Showers/storms Likely; Warm & Humid

High: 84

WEDNESDAY: Rain/storms Likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

