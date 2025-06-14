Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Saturday sunshine; Possible scattered showers on Father's Day

Saturday is the pick of the weekend! While most areas stay dry tomorrow, keep an eye on the radar if you have Father's Day plans.
Sunshine is expected across southeast Wisconsin today with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and 70s. It's the pick of the weekend!

While rain will stay across northern Wisconsin today, Storm Team 4 is watching for rain to develop out West tomorrow. These showers/storms could move toward SE Wisconsin by late Sunday morning and early afternoon.

Any showers that reach southeast Wisconsin would be hit and miss, so Father's Day outdoor plans can still move ahead! Just be prepared for possible brief showers or a storm.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s area-wide tomorrow despite increased cloud cover.

Better chances of rain will arrive next week as heat and humidity move into the region. Scattered showers and storms are likely late Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures jumping to the upper 70s and lower 80s during this period.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 68 Lake 75 Inland
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 56
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms
High: 73 Lake 76 Inland

MONDAY: Chance PM Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny
High: 77 Lake 83 Inland

TUESDAY: Showers/storms Likely; Warm & Humid
High: 84

WEDNESDAY: Rain/storms Likely; Mostly Cloudy
High: 78

