Scattered storms stayed mainly northwest of Milwaukee yesterday evening. Today, that storm chance will drift farther south as the front gets stuck in northern Illinois for the next few days. Shower and storm chances will increase around lunchtime and into this evening. There is a Level 1 risk for severe weather, including gusty winds and small hail with any stronger pockets. Highs will be cooler, in the lower 80s.

When showers could hit today:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rounds of storms on & off

More areas of storms will be on and off Wednesday into Thursday. Neither day will bring all-day rain, but afternoon storms will continue to be possible. Highs will be much cooler on Wednesday, especially near the lake.

Expect rain coverage to drop significantly on Friday. Make those weekend plans for Saturday—it looks beautiful, with dry weather and highs in the lower 80s. Sunday into Monday could bring another brief unsettled period of storms.

TUESDAY: Chance Midday & Afternoon Storms

High: 82

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Sct. Storms Chance

Low: 62

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance Scattered Storms

High: 73

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Scattered Storms

High: 79

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Storm

High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 83

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.