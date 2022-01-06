Southeast Wisconsin weather: Roads slippery with temps in the teens Thursday morning

Side streets and county roads remain slippery this morning, but conditions are improving. The wind will be lighter today and only a few stray light snow showers are possible with no additional accumulation expected. Temperatures stay in the teens today and wind chills hover around zero. As skies clear out tonight, the actual temperature falls to zero with a wind chill around -10. Another cold but sunny day is on the way for Friday.

We're watching the potential for a little bit of freezing drizzle late Saturday. This is worth watching if you have plans to be heading out or will be traveling. Another blast of very cold air is on the way by the start of next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Very Cold. Ch. Snow Showers

High: 18, Wind Chill 0 to 5

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds and Very Cold

Low: 3, Wind Chill 0 to -10

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Cold

High: 16

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Ch. Freezing Drizzle Late

High: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy and Colder Again

High: 20, Falling Through The Day

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Cold

High: 12