Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy morning, sunny and 70s later on Tuesday

Early Tuesday morning light rain will continue, but most of the rain will be over by 7 am. Clouds will quickly decrease the rest of the morning and expect to see lots of sunshine this afternoon into evening. Highs today will top out in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning patchy fog is expected, lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday we see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be tricky, with a morning warm-up, and then a cool down as the winds turn out of the northeast. This will likely favor cooler highs, in the 60s for areas north of Milwaukee, while south of Milwaukee highs will be in the mid 70s, for Milwaukee, expect a high of around 70. Then through the afternoon and evening, temperatures will likely cool, a sweater-weather evening.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will feature lots of sun.

This weekend a slight chance for showers and thundershowers returns to the area, highs will be in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Early morning showers, then decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny

High: 74

Wind: NW 10-15 G 20 mph

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear, patchy fog

Low: 57

Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny

High: 70

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and mild

High: 78

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm

High: 82

Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with a few isolated showers

High: 83

Wind: SW 10-20 mph