Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain tonight

We're seeing another morning with some lake-effect clouds and winds out of the east. Some sunshine will mix in today before an approaching low-pressure system brings clouds and rain chances this evening. Pockets of rain will continue to be possible tonight and into the early morning hours of Thursday. Most spots will pick up between a quarter to half an inch of rainfall.

Highs today through Friday with be in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be breezy today becoming light from the north for the rest of the workweek.

Not bad for the weekend as temperatures stay a few degrees above normal. Highs for Saturday into Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday looks dry with only low rain chances Sunday as a weak system passes to the north. We're currently tracking a larger system for next week that could bring higher rain chances and a cooler shot of air behind it.

WEDNESDAY: Turning Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Evening RainHigh: 53

Wind: SE 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Likely, Mild

Low: 48

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Showers Early, Mostly Cloudy

High: 54

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 53

SATURDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy

High: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Chance Showers

High: 58

