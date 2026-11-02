Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Rain spreads into Milwaukee late Monday, near 70 Tuesday

A few sprinkles have persisted overnight, but this rain will largely come to a close as our next weather system approaches from the West. Overnight lows have fallen into the 50s under a cloudy sky.

An area of low-pressure is moving off the Rocky Mountains and brings widespread showers to Wisconsin starting today. Most of the rain stays far northwest early on, but will spread into Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin overnight and into Tuesday. A few embedded rumbles of thunder are possible — along with a couple heavier downpours.

Scattered showers may persist into Wednesday as the low pushes Eastward. 48-hour rainfall totals may reach 0.5 - 1.0”. Highs will top out in the mid-60s today and may even reach 70 tomorrow!

One the rain moves out on Wednesday, quieter weather is expected to close out the week. Highs will fall back into the 50s.



MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 63

Wind: S 5-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers; Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 58

Wind: S 15-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Showers Likely; Breezy

High: 70

Wind: S 15-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 63

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

High: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 53

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