Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain showers throughout Thursday

A very slow-moving area of low pressure to our north will draw in cooler air today. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible this morning then just rain showers this afternoon. Very little or no snow accumulation is expected. It will also be windy with southwest winds gusting over 30 mph. We'll likely see a lull in the scattered shower action overnight but more rain and snow showers develop again tomorrow. We may see some lake-enhanced snow showers with a dusting of snow possible on the grass. Thankfully, roads should remain just wet.

Out weather improves this weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will still be cool on Saturday, but we should hit the 50s on Sunday. If your yard is dry enough, it should be a decent weekend to get a start on some spring yard work.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy. Scattered Snow and Rain Showers

High: 44

Wind: SW 15-30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Scattered Rain and Snow Showers

Low: 34

Wind: W 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy. Scattered Rain and Snow Showers

High: 40

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 44

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 52 Lake 58 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 58