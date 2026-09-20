Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Rain shifts south as gusty northeast winds move in

Widespread showers continued overnight -- especially near & South of I-94. Most places have picked up 1.5" - 2.5" of rainfall. The most has fallen near the State Line. As high-pressure moves in from the North, rain showers will shift southward with time. NE winds will also ramp up - gusting to 30 mph. Dangerous conditions are expected on Lake Michigan — Beach hazard statements are in effect through Tuesday. Highs climb into the mid-60s today.

Overnight lows fall into the mid-50s. An upper-level low will move into Wisconsin on Monday. There is a slight chance of showers Monday & early Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. The sunshine breaks back out mid-week as high-pressure moves overhead. Warmer weather is expected by next weekend.



SUNDAY: Showers Gradually Clear; Cloudy & Windy

High: 66

Wind: NE 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy & Windy

Low: 56

Wind: E 15-20 G 30 mph

MONDAY: Slight Shower Chance; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 63

Wind: E 10-15 G 25 mph

TUESDAY: Slight Shower Chance; Partly Cloudy

High: 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63

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