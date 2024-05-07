Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain on the way

A band of showers and storms are off to our west early this morning but will quickly move east. That means showers and storms for everyone by the mid to late morning hours. This initial line of storms will end through the lunchtime hours.

Areas of isolated to scattered storms could develop in the afternoon, mainly after 2pm. If the atmosphere can recover enough from the morning rain, we could see a few strong to severe storms. Any activity will come to an end this evening with partly cloudy skies tonight.

Expect a nice day of weather Wednesday with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. Then another storm system brings rain and chilly temperatures Thursday with highs in the 50s.



TUESDAY: Showers & Storms Likely, breezyHigh: 67 Lake, 72 Inland

Wind: SE 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Storms End, Partly Cloudy

Low: 51

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Rain At Night

High: 72

THURSDAY: Rain Likely, Breezy and Cool

High: 55

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Night Showers

High: 61

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers

High: 61

