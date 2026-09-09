Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Rain ends this morning, 80s and sunshine arrive by afternoon

Hit and miss showers evolved into widespread rain overnight. Most of the consistent rain has remained near the State Line. Showers will come to a close from North to South by mid-morning. Cloud cover will give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs top out in the 80s with dew points in the 60s.

The impact of the cold front will be felt Thursday & Friday. Overnight lows drop into the lower 60s. Lower dew points and highs in the 70s will cap off the work week. Sunshine sticks around for Friday. A few more clouds are expected on Saturday with a slight chance for showers.

Better shower and storm chances come together late Sunday into Monday & Tuesday.



WEDNESDAY: Morning Rain; Gradual Return to Sunshine

High: 80

Wind: W 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 62

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

Wind: W 5 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 75

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 79

SUNDAY: Chance PM Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 73

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