Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain and snow mix blowing through Thursday morning

Another weak system brings a potential round of rain and snow to the area later this morning and into this afternoon. Up to an inch of snow is possible, mainly north of Milwaukee. Roads may become slippery. Temperatures climb to around 40 degrees by this afternoon.

A much stronger Winter Storm will work across the state on Friday. It's more and more likely we'll see mostly rain here in Southeast Wisconsin, but eventually change to some snow on the backside of the storm on Saturday. Heavy snow will track across Central and northern Wisconsin, where up to a foot of snow is possible. We may end up with an inch or two of snow by Saturday afternoon.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Rain/Snow. Up to 1" North

High: 40

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 31

Wind: W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy with PM Rain

High: 43

SATURDAY: Rain to Snow Showers and Windy. Up to 1" MKE, 1-3" NW

High: 38, and Falling

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 44

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 46

