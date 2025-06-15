Southeast Wisconsin weather: Pleasant Father's Day

Father's Day outdoor activities are a GO across southeast Wisconsin! It'll feel comfortable today with the chance for a quick sprinkle far West of Milwaukee.

Temperatures at the lakefront will reach the lower 70s while inland areas could climb into the lower 80s today.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a few showers over southwest Wisconsin, but most of this precipitation is expected to dissipate before reaching the TMJ4 viewing area.

Cloud cover will remain tonight with lows dropping into the mid and upper 50s. Southwest winds will bring increasing warmth and humidity in the coming days.

Scattered showers and storms fire up over Minnesota tomorrow and move into Wisconsin late Monday. Some remnants could reach southeastern Wisconsin by evening or overnight hours.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s both Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will trigger additional scattered showers and storms on Tuesday before more widespread rain arrives on Wednesday. Some storms late Tuesday could be strong.

Sunshine returns for the late-week period with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 70s forecast for Juneteenth.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy; Isolated Shower possible far West

High: 72 Lake 80 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Low: 58

Wind: NE 5 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Chance PM Rain/Storm

High: 80 Lake 85 Inland

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/storms; Warm & Humid

High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Rain/storms Likely

High: 76

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 77

