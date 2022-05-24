Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s today

Just like yesterday, we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, along with a cool east breeze off of Lake Michigan.
and last updated 2022-05-24 06:30:20-04

Just like yesterday, we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, along with a cool east breeze off of Lake Michigan. High temperatures will range from the 50s right along the lakeshore to the middle 60s well inland.

Our next storm system moves in with periods of rain on Wednesday. A couple thunderstorms are also possible. On and off showers hang around through most of Thursday. Up to an inch of widespread rain is possible. We dry out just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 60 Lake 65 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 50
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain. Ch. T-Storms
High: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely. 0.50-1.0" total rain
High: 65

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 61 Lake 68 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 65 Lake 71 Inland

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.