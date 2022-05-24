Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s today

Just like yesterday, we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, along with a cool east breeze off of Lake Michigan. High temperatures will range from the 50s right along the lakeshore to the middle 60s well inland.

Our next storm system moves in with periods of rain on Wednesday. A couple thunderstorms are also possible. On and off showers hang around through most of Thursday. Up to an inch of widespread rain is possible. We dry out just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 60 Lake 65 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 50

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain. Ch. T-Storms

High: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely. 0.50-1.0" total rain

High: 65

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 61 Lake 68 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 65 Lake 71 Inland

