Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower

With the cold front, we'll see a little bit more cloud cover this afternoon and a very small chance of a light shower.
2021-08-31

We've started our cooling trend and another cold front is on the way this afternoon.

The high temperature should still reach near 80 degrees.

Skies become mainly clear tonight and lows fall into the lower 60s lakeside to lower 50s inland.

We have a couple beautiful days on the way Wednesday and Thursday.

The forecast calls for sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s. We may end the week with a few showers Friday and into Saturday. High temperatures hold steady in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. PM Shower
High: 78
Wind: NW to NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Breezy and Comfortable.
Low: 63
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 76

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 76

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 77

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 77

