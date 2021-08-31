Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower

We've started our cooling trend and another cold front is on the way this afternoon.

With the cold front, we'll see a little bit more cloud cover this afternoon and a very small chance of a light shower.

The high temperature should still reach near 80 degrees.

Skies become mainly clear tonight and lows fall into the lower 60s lakeside to lower 50s inland.

We have a couple beautiful days on the way Wednesday and Thursday.

The forecast calls for sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s. We may end the week with a few showers Friday and into Saturday. High temperatures hold steady in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. PM Shower

High: 78

Wind: NW to NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Breezy and Comfortable.

Low: 63

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 77

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 77