Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower

We've started our cooling trend and another cold front is on the way this afternoon.
With the cold front, we'll see a little bit more cloud cover this afternoon and a very small chance of a light shower.
The high temperature should still reach near 80 degrees.
Skies become mainly clear tonight and lows fall into the lower 60s lakeside to lower 50s inland.
We have a couple beautiful days on the way Wednesday and Thursday.
The forecast calls for sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s. We may end the week with a few showers Friday and into Saturday. High temperatures hold steady in the 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. PM Shower
High: 78
Wind: NW to NW 10 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Breezy and Comfortable.
Low: 63
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 76
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 76
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 77
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 77