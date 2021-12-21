Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 30s

We're missing out on snow again today as it tracks across northern Wisconsin. A few inches of snow is likely for the northern half of the state. There is still a slight chance a few snow showers in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Partly cloudy skies are expected in Milwaukee with highs in the middle to upper 30s. We get a brief shot of chilly air tonight and into tomorrow. Lows fall into the teens tonight and wind chills approach zero by tomorrow morning.

There will be a series of minor systems as we close in on the holiday weekend. A few rain and snow showers are now possible on Thursday, followed by just light rain likely on Christmas Eve on Friday. It also now looks like we could see some light snow Christmas Day Saturday and Sunday. As of right now, very little accumulation is expected.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Slight Ch. Light Snow North

High: 38

Wind: S 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Breezy & Chilly

Low: 18

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain/Snow Showers

High: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Ch. Light Rain

High: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Snow

High: 35

