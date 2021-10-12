Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy and breezy Tuesday as showers move out

items.[0].videoTitle
Skies will eventually become partly cloudy by midday and temperatures should still climb to around 70 by this afternoon.
and last updated 2021-10-12 06:18:36-04

Overnight rain is wrapping up and just a couple light showers may linger through the early morning commute.

Skies will eventually become partly cloudy by midday and temperatures should still climb to around 70 by this afternoon.

Mild weather continues tonight with lows around 60 degrees.

Temperatures remain well above normal much of the week with highs around 70 degrees. It will also stay humid through Wednesday.

We have another round of showers on the way Wednesday evening then again on Friday. It looks like more typical fall weather arrives by the weekend.

TUESDAY: Showers Ending. Bec. Partly Cloudy and Breezy
High: 70
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 60
Wind: W 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late
High: 71

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 71

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers and T-Storms
High: 65

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool
High: 58

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.