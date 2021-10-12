Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy and breezy Tuesday as showers move out

Overnight rain is wrapping up and just a couple light showers may linger through the early morning commute.

Skies will eventually become partly cloudy by midday and temperatures should still climb to around 70 by this afternoon.

Mild weather continues tonight with lows around 60 degrees.

Temperatures remain well above normal much of the week with highs around 70 degrees. It will also stay humid through Wednesday.

We have another round of showers on the way Wednesday evening then again on Friday. It looks like more typical fall weather arrives by the weekend.

TUESDAY: Showers Ending. Bec. Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 70

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: W 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 71

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 71

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers and T-Storms

High: 65

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool

High: 58

